Texans' AFC South rival "quite likely" to have major regret about 2024 offseason
Now that Memorial Day Weekend is in the rear view mirror, it's officially summer (even though it's not). And now that it's officially summer (even though it's not), it's officially retrospective szn. There's not a whole lot to talk about around the NFL right now, which means it's a perfect time to rake in those page views with dramatically-titled slideshows!
And the good news is that you don't have to look far to find this week's edition. Bleacher Report kicked off the season with a big ol' piece called "10 Draft Picks, Trades, Signings from 2024 NFL Offseason That Teams Will Regret Most." There's no better way to start the summer than to focus on regret.
The even better news for Texans fans is that the AFC South is all over this list. And they're just making the argument that you've surely already made, but it's nice to hear it repeated back to you. But reader, Bleacher Report really didn't love the Calvin Ridley signing.
AFC South rival "quite likely" to have major regret about 2024 offseason
"Ridley is now the league's 10th-highest-paid receiver in terms of annual value," the article says. "Considering he'll turn 30 in December and has only two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume, It's very hard to envision a scenario in which Tennessee gets an adequate return on its investment ... "
"Yes, Ridley was probably the top receiver to actually reach the open market, but Tennessee overpaid, plain and simple. The Titans are quite likely to regret making that move in a year that featured a talented and deep rookie receiver class."
Quite likely to regret! What a politely-worded way to hedge your argument. Then again, any time a national outlet talks trash about the AFC South, we're fine with it. And we're fine with anything that the Titans are "quite likely to regret," too. We're quite likely to regret that we didn't make this point sooner.