Texans 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Houston commits risky, cardinal sin
By Ryan Heckman
With their first of two fourth-round picks, the Texans try and find some added depth in their cornerback room by selecting Wake Forest corner Caelen Carson. The six-foot Carson possesses NFL size by most standards and comes in as a physical player who is willing and able to play press man.
He could use some refinement when it comes to being quicker to diagnose, but he's also had limited time at his position and that will come as he develops. Carson's physical attributes scream NFL-ready as a corner, and he'll give this team solid depth and special teams play at the very least, from the get-go.
With their second of two fourth-round picks, the Texans add North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray. He's a tad undersized at 6-foot-1, 234 pounds. But, Gray's production cannot be denied. Over the last two seasons, he's totaled 266 tackles, inlcuding 23.0 for a loss and 6.0 sacks. He has 13 career pass breakups, five interceptions and five forced fumbles.
Gray's biggest criticism is that he doesn't attack as soon as he should and needs to see the play unfold before he lets loose. If he can play a little more freely, he'll be just fine and come in as, at the very least, a capable backup and special teams player, if not a future starter.