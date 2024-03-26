Texans 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Houston commits risky, cardinal sin
By Ryan Heckman
In Round 2, the Texans go after some defensive line help to pair with Will Anderson Jr. and the new trio of Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry and Folorunso Fatukasi. This defensive line already looks stacked, but the opportunity to add one of the top interior defensive linemen in the class here in the second round is too juicy to pass on.
Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro comes in standing 6-foot-4, weighing 294 pounds and being an absolute menace from the interior. This guy is lightning off the line of scrimmage and plays with a relentless spirit. Some compare him to the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Madubuike, which is extremely high praise.
We're talking about an interior defensive lineman who ran a 4.89 at the Combine. Orhorhoro is quick-footed and explosive off the line of scrimmage. He moves well laterally and is strong against the run, but also possesses the ability to become an even better pass rusher at the pro level. Over the last two seasons, Orhorhoro has 16.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks.