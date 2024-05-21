Tank Dell may have the most accurate name in the NFL because he cannot be stopped
By Chad Porto
Tank Dell will not be denied. The second-year wide receiver had as close to a dominant rookie season as anyone could have expected, putting up monstrous yards in 2023. He had 709 yards on 47 receptions, with seven touchdowns and an average of 15.0+ yards per catch. He was wrecking the defenders around him every time he touched the ball and had it not been for an errant mishap against Denver in Week 12, Dell would've likely broken 1,000 yards receiver, 10+ touchdowns, and led the team in receptions
Instead, Dell would get rolled up on a rushing play, breaking his leg after a key block that sprang Dameon Pierce into the endzone. A horrid accident for such a fantastic player. Dell would miss the rest of the season and would begin to make waves once again in the offseason, as people talked about how fast his recovery was, and how soon he was likely to return to the field.
Then, April 28, 2024 happened. At a nightclub in Sanford, Florida, Dell was enjoying himself. A nice night out, fun to be had, and a return to the field all but imminent. Then a fight broke out. Not between himself and anyone else, but two other parties entirely. Dell, alongside several others, was shot as the two sides opened fire on everyone.
Thankfully, despite this being a mass shooting, no one died, and Dell alongside the nine others who were injured, would be treated at a nearby hospital. Dell's injury wasn't as bad as it could've been and he was released shortly thereafter. A horrific moment transformed into a minor miracle. Dell was thankfully safe from harm, most of all. Yet, his return to the field was barely interrupted.
Now, he's back to practice with the Texans, having competed in 7 vs. 7 and 11 vs. 11 drills this week, while not being limited in any way shape, or form. The man broke his leg six months ago, and then four months later was shot, and here he is just weeks away from the 2024 season and he's all ready to go.
Current TNA wrestler and former WWE standout Matt Hardy used to tell everyone that he could not die, while famed Marvel villain the Juggernaut couldn't be stopped. It's fair to say that no matter what gets thrown in the way, Dell will seemingly find a way to overcome it. He will not die nor will he quit.
He's a young man who can overcome a lot of adversity, and that will likely make him hardened to the conflict and struggles that are found on a football field. For, if you can overcome a disastrous leg injury and then survive the trauma of being shot, then there isn't much a cornerback can do to stop you.