Tank Dell is looking fantastic as he works his way back from his injury
The Houston Texans young wideout seems to be on the mend.
By Chad Porto
The injury to Tank Dell was a blow, not only to the young wide receiver but the team as a whole. The Houston Texans were soaring with the star young duos of Dell and Nico Collins, ripping opposing defenses apart with relative ease. The tandem was everything fans were hoping for with Collins finally breaking out as many had hoped he would and Dell being the surprise of the draft that was making people notice.
Dell, apparently wasn't a surprise to everyone. Fellow rookie C.J. Stroud knew how good Dell could be and requested that the Texans draft the young receiver out of the University of Houston. The Texans made the right call listening to Stroud, as Dell came in and blew everyone away. In just 11 games, Dell racked up over 700 yards receiving, and seven touchdowns, could for second on the team in both categories.
Only Collins had more and he played 15 games.
Dell would break his fibula to start December, suffering a break in his lower leg against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. The injury was bad, as it forced him to suffer a season-ending injury that would require surgery to repair his leg. While it's not as serious as a torn Achilles tendon or a ligament damage to his knee, there was some considerable recovery time considered.
Apparently, however, Dell has one of those Dragon Ball Z rejuvenation tanks, because he's already back to pretty serious drills.
In the above video, you can see Dell moving with some serious force and speed, just two-plus months after his surgery. The video was posted to Instagram via Dell himself, before making its rounds on Twitter. The video should give Texans' fans hope that Dell is not only going to return to the field for the Texans sooner rather than later but when he does, he may be even better.