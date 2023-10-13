Is Tank Dell playing this week? (Latest injury update for Saints vs. Texans in NFL Week 6)
The latest injury update for Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell.
By Peter Dewey
The Houston Texans have ruled out standout rookie wide receiver Tank Dell for Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints.
With Dell out, Robert Woods and Nico Collins should see expanded roles in Week 6, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz.
Tank Dell injury status for Week 6 vs. New Orleans Saints
Tank Dell (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 6 against the Saints.
Best Houston Texans prop bet if Tank Dell misses Week 6
Dalton Schultz anytime touchdown scorer
Dalton Schultz was a big signing for the Texans this offseason, and he may finally be coming along in this offense.
Last week, the Texans tight end came alive for a season-high seven catches and 65 yards in Week 5. The Texans need to get Schultz going to have a more dynamic attack, and he’s seen a bigger role the past two weeks.
With Dell out, there are more targets to go around in a high-powered passing offense. He’s worth a shot at these odds.
If you’re considering tailing this prop pick, you should do so at DraftKings Sportsbook.
New users that sign up with the link below, deposit and wager $5 will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets!
Tank Dell injury history
This would be the first time that Dell is out of the lineup in the NFL. He has made 19 catches in five games this season (three starts) on 28 targets.
When is Tank Dell coming back?
The Texans are on a bye in Week 7, so it’s likely that Dell will return to the team’s lineup in Week 8.
Houston Texans next 5 opponents
- Carolina Panthers, Sunday Oct. 29
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday Nov. 12
- Arizona Cardinals, Sunday Nov. 19
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 26
Houston Texans injury report
New Orleans Saints injury report
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.