Stefon Diggs' situation in Houston is apparently one of NFL's 'biggest distraction's
There probably wasn't a bigger move this offseason than the one the Texans made for Stefon Diggs. Even if Diggs is on the back nine of his career, trading for the star not only gave the team one of the more talented wide receiver groups in football, but it signaled that they're absolutely, unequivocally in the first year of a Super Bowl window.
But now that we're getting close (er) to the start of training camp, people are starting to take another look at the decision. Take, for instance, Bleacher Report – they published a long list of "biggest distractions" heading into training camp, and settled on the idea that, actually, Diggs' role in Houston's offense may not be so obvious. Please remember that we're just the messenger.
BR sees Diggs' role in Houston as potential "distraction"
"There's a lot of excitement surrounding what the offense will look like this year, but the Texans have dropped in a wild card in the form of Stefon Diggs ... "
"Houston made the aggressive move to trade for the four-time Pro Bowler and then reworked his contract to get rid of the final three years of his deal and make it a one-year contract, per Adam Schefter of ESPN ... The contract situation also adds pressure to get Diggs targets so he can prove he's worthy of a long-term extension. In other words, it's hard to know what impact he is going to have on the special vibes the Texans offense gave off last season."
I guess I get the point, but I'm not sure 'distraction' is the right word to use here. There is certainly a chance that Diggs takes a step back – both because of age and also because of Nico Collins/Tank Dell – but it does seem like *Stefon Diggs* is going to get his targets. I can't imagine that CJ Stroud has to be reminded to throw it to *Stefon Diggs.*
Let's wait for the Texans to get through one (1) month of football before we indulge in body language and vibes and distraction conversation. Give us our summer peace, Bleacher Report.