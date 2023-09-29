Steelers vs. Texans best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Target Robert Woods)
The best players to bet on to score a touchdown for the Houston Texans in Week 4.
The Houston Texans will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, fresh off their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
If you want my best bet for this game, as well as the 15 other Week 4 showdowns, check out the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
In this article, we're talking touchdowns. I'm going to give you three members of the Texans that I'll be betting on to score a touchdown on Sunday.
Steelers vs. Texans Anytime TD Bets
- Dameon Pierce Anytime TD (+130)
- Tank Dell Anytime TD (+300)
- Robert Woods Anytime TD (+360)
Dameon Pierce Anytime TD (+130)
Dameon Pierce has struggled to get things going this season, but he's still getting plenty of carries. He has racked up at least 11 carries in each of their first three games, and he found the end zone last week against the Jaguars. He also has seven receptions on the season, so he's getting involved in the passing game.
He's the obvious pick to score a touchdown this weekend.
Tank Dell Anytime TD (+300)
Tank Dell has been establishing himself as a top target for CJ Stroud as the rookie duo has found a connection early in the season. Dell has scored a touchdown in each of the last two games and has been on the receiving end of 17 targets in those matchups. I'm shocked we can still bet on him at +300 to find the end zone.
Robert Woods Anytime TD (+360)
With Tank Dell exploding on the scene, people are starting to forget about Robert Woods, but they shouldn't. He has seen 25 targets this season and while he has yet to find the end zone, it's only a matter of time before he scores a touchdown.
He might just have the best value on the board at +360.
