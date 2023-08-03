Should the Houston Texans pursue linebacker Marvin Pierre?
By Brett Hawn
Even in the midst of NFL training camp, there is never time off to look at acquiring new talent. One such addition could be that of former Kent State linebacker Marvin Pierre, whom the Texans have reportedly shown a great deal of interest according to Tanner Phifer.
Pierre, an undrafted free agent originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the offseason before being released last month, had a solid two-year run at Kent State. The 24-year-old amassed 149 total tackles, eleven tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception returned for a touchdown according to Sports Reference.
In addition to the solid collegiate production, Pierre possesses intriguing physical intangibles. At 6’1” and 222 pounds, the 2023 undrafted free agent has the size and length to be a formidable presence on the second level. The linebacker also showed out with his speed at his Pro Day in March, running the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds according to Draft Scout.
With the additions of linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Denzel Perryman via the draft and free agency this offseason, the Texans made it their mission to improve the depth and performance of that unit. Could Pierre be the icing on top for this unit?
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke are committed to an aggressive defensive style, one that will be built on the grounds of elite athleticism, speed, and ferocity. Every level of the defense possesses guys that fit these characteristics.
Pierre could be another depth piece added to the puzzle. The physical intangibles are there and the need for extra depth is still there as training camp continues to roar on. His status is worth one keeping an eye on.