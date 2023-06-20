Should the Houston Texans extend corner Steven Nelson before the 2023 season?
By Brett Hawn
While scouring the internet in the realm of the Houston Texans I stumbled across an interesting article courtesy of Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, highlighting each team’s most crucial contract extension prior to the 2023 campaign. For the Houston Texans, that man was cornerback Steven Nelson.
Currently in the second season of a two-year pact signed last offseason, the 30-year-old defensive back proved to be a solid veteran addition for a young Texans defense. In 15 starts in 2022, Nelson recorded 52 total tackles, seven passes defended, a sack, and an interception while having an 80.5 passer rating in coverage per Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.
While the fit in a new defensive scheme is yet to be determined, Nelson proved last season that he could provide valuable contributions in a Texans secondary devoid of many quality veteran options. The veteran leadership aspect of having Nelson on board is critical to the continued development of the Texans' young players.
Additionally in the short term, Nelson is one of those impact contributors that can help improve the positioning of a Houston Texans defense that ranked 30th in the entire league last season. Keeping around those impact veterans is a must for a team in a complete rebuild, especially if they can provide more value than just being an influential voice in the locker room.
Time will tell if Nelson can translate his impact into a new defensive philosophy but the 30-year-old is one of those players that you can take another short-term gamble on. With no need to break the bank in order to extend his services, re-signing Nelson should be a no-brainer for the Houston Texans.