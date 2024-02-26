Saquon Barkley is giving fans hope that he could be with the Houston Texans this season
Is Saquon Barkley interested in joining the Houston Texans? He's sure acting like he is...
By Chad Porto
It's no surprise that the NFL media and the Houston Texans fandom want to see Saquon Barkley in a Texans jersey this upcoming season. The Penn State alum has been one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy and has been stellar for the New York Giants. He's a genuine three-down back and a workhorse-caliber guy, who is also efficient at catching the ball out of the backfield.
He's not only the perfect weapon for Texans franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud, but he's also the perfect guy to help the Texans not over-rely on Stroud. He's as close to a perfect fit as the team has this offseason as far as talent to add is concerned. He fits a need, he makes Stroud better and he's young enough to work in the current window the Texans have.
Not to mention, they can afford him ten times over.
The only problem and it's such a minor, microscopic problem, is whether or not Barkley wants to join the Texans. See, a simple problem (sarcasm). Of course, this is actually a huge obstacle to overcome as the Texans can't force Barkley to sign a deal with them. If someone offers him a better deal or a comparable deal in a city he'd rather be in, then he'll take that deal.
He'd have to really want to come to Houston to pass up on some of the potential deals offered. The good news for the Texans' faithful is that Barkley is seemingly interested in the team. According to CBS, Barkley has started following numerous Texans on social media in recent days. Namely four key names; Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Brevin Jordan, and Pro Bowler C.J. Stroud.
Collins and Dell are the team's top receivers, and Stroud is of course the team's franchise quarterback. Jordan is seen as the next-in-line for the starting tight end spot if the team doesn't bring back Dalton Schultz. It's possible Barkley just really likes these four dudes, but it's far more likely he's looking to get to know his potential new teammates.
Though, this is just conjecture, there's no proof, yet, that Barkley is interested in joining the Texans.