Recapping the free agents the Houston Texans signed in the first day of free agency
The Houston Texans came into free agency in the mix for Saquon Barkley and Christian Wilkins.
Mike Ford
Ford comes over from the Cleveland Browns, where he spent one year with the team. He saw one start with the team, accumulating just 28 tackles and one INT. Throughout his four career stops (Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, and Detroit Lions), Ford has served mainly as a Special Teamer.
While that's likely his main role with the team, Ford's defensive experience gives him a leg up on guys like Lonnie Johnson and Jeff Okudah in the summer. A young team like the Texans views their veteran Special Teamer's, and they got a great player on a cheap contract. Caserio is finding free agents to come in and produce this year, and spending his money wisely. Ford, who can play multiple areas on the field, and Autry, who's a dominant rusher, and a run-stuffing tackle.
Ford had previously been playing on a one year/$1.5M deal in Cleveland. Now, given his experience in multiple positions in his last stop, Houston felt it was right to give him the proper pay raise. Ford not only provides a good special teams addition, but he'll be able to come in at corner when asked to and play very well. They've been valuing versatility in their secondary this off-season, and Ford is a clear example of that. Now, only one question remains. Who will their CB2 be?