Recapping the free agents the Houston Texans signed in the first day of free agency
The Houston Texans came into free agency in the mix for Saquon Barkley and Christian Wilkins.
Lonnie Johnson Jr
The Texans bring back a familiar face, Lonnie Johnson Jr. Lonnie was a former second-round pick by the Texans in 2019. Johnson never panned out with the Texans, starting in 19 games over three seasons, seeing three INTs and 13 passes defended. Johnson wound up traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 before being released there in August of that year. After that, he signed with the Tennessee Titans for the 2022 season, and the New Orleans Saints in 2023.
The Texans view their CB depth as razor thin, with Johnson at least getting them through the off-season and training camp as a serviceable member of the team. But, since they're going to keep adding to the position, Johnson is in a deep hole he has to climb himself out of. Until then, it's cool to see a reunion, but it may not last long. In his career, Johnson has totaled 192 tackles, four INTs, and 15 passes defended.
After these three additions, the Texans now have eight corners rostered, and they likely will carry two or three more corners into off-season activities. At 28 years old, this may be Johnson's last chance at an NFL roster spot.