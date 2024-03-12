Recapping the free agents the Houston Texans signed in the first day of free agency
The Houston Texans came into free agency in the mix for Saquon Barkley and Christian Wilkins.
Denico Autry
Autry comes over from the division rival Tennessee Titans, where he played for the last four seasons. Autry looks to have a starting role next to Maliek Collins after missing out on Christian Wilkins, and that isn't anything to be mad at. Last year, he had a career-high 11.5 sacks, with 50 tackles, 12 TFLs, and two forced fumbles.
Adding Autry on a $10M per year contract is a great value addition for the Texans. At 33 years old, this is a move for the present, as they keep looking towards the future with some of the other signings this year. The Texans try to stay in "win-now" mode while looking toward the long-term future of this franchise, and Autry is just the perfect signing for that to happen.
Autry began his career with the (then) Oakland Raiders in 2014, before going to the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and now, the Texans. He has a career total of 310 tackles, 59 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and 31 pass deflections. If the Texans look towards the draft to add one now, Autry will be a great veteran presence for the young player to learn from.
Former teammate Jeffrey Simmons tweeted out his displeasure with losing his teammate to a rival, tweeting out "No way we let Nico go to the Texans". Simmons may be upset about it, but Texans fans should be ecstatic about this addition, who will look to continue his dominance to the Texans.