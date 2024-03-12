Recapping the free agents the Houston Texans signed in the first day of free agency
The Houston Texans came into free agency in the mix for Saquon Barkley and Christian Wilkins. Unfortunately, they signed neither of them. However, they did make some additions today. Signing CB Lonnie Johnson Jr to return to Houston, division rival Denico Autry (two years/$20M), CB Mike Ford (two years/$4.5M), CB Jeff Okudah (one year deal worth a max of $6M), all according to Aaron Wilson. Let's take a look at the new additions.
Jeff Okudah
The former first-round pick by the Detroit Lions, Okudah has had a rough start to his career. After beginning his career with the Detroit Lions for the first three years, the Lions shipped him off to the Atlanta Falcons, where he started in nine games. He totaled 44 tackles and three passes defended last season.
Now, Okudah will get a shot to rejuvenate his career, and the Texans add the former Ohio State star to their secondary. Okudah will provide the team with excellent depth in a time when they are losing a handful of contributors in their secondary. Okudah is still only 25 years old, and joining the Texans gives him a perfect chance at reviving what once was a promising career.
Expect the Texans to continue adding to the position, as they could bring in a few more corners between now and the draft. When it's all said and done, the Texans will have Okudah competing for a roster spot during training camp, and he could have a legit shot at winning it.