Ranking the Texans huge offseason additions from best to even better
Being offseason champion has never gone wrong.
What an offseason it's been in Houston. The AFC South has been the epicenter of crazy breaking news this winter, and a vast majority of that has been because of the Texans. Adding multiple new stars to their defensive front, rolling the dice on some young secondary help, and making the biggest trade of the offseason have been just a few of the moves that GM Nick Caserio has pulled off since the offseason got underway in late February. They even found time to reveal new uniforms (and pivot their release strategy at the last second after they leaked on reddit).
Of course, flashy offseasons don't win Super Bowls. Everyone knows that Offseason Champion is a dubious title, but still – Texans fans have to love seeing their team capitalize on what very obviously looks like a wide-open Super Bowl window. The inevitable Stroud extension is coming, and the team deserves some credit for realizing that these next couple of seasons may be the best opportunity they've had in a decade or so to make a deep and challenge the Chiefs. And some of these moves will work out better than others, but as things stand right now, this is how all the Texans' offseason decisions rank, from best to even better.