Ranking the Houston Texans 5 wide receivers
The Houston Texans have a deep receiver corps but who is the true number one?
By Chad Porto
2. Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs has excelled with the Buffalo Bills, benefiting greatly from playing with a great quarterback like Josh Allen. In those four seasons in Buffalo, he went to four Pro Bowls and was a one-time All-Pro receiver. His best season in Buffalo was his first, where he had 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns, though he'd have better touchdown seasons with 10 in 2021 and 11 in 2022.
So clearly he can find the endzone. The issue with Diggs is that while he has a track record (for both good and bad reasons), is production is slipping. He never hit 1,5000 yards again after his first year in Buffalo and his rate of success dipped each year since.
He converted 76% of his targets in 2020, to 62.3% in 2021, to 70% in 2022, and then down to 64% in 2023. He also posted his lowest amount of yards in 2023, with just 1,183. That may seem like a lot but consider the fact he had over 1,500 in 2020, with just 16 games. Now he's got 17 games and he's barely breaking 1,100.
He's clearly not the same player he was when he first ended up Buffalo but he can still likely be a Pro Bowler now that he's in Houston. With the weapons around him, and his age, just don't expect him to match his stats from 2020.