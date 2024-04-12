Ranking the Houston Texans 5 wide receivers
The Houston Texans have a deep receiver corps but who is the true number one?
By Chad Porto
3. Tank Dell
Tank Dell's rookie season was fantastic, even when you factor in his broken leg that ended his season. Prior to that, Dell had 47 receptions on 75 targets for 709 yards and a reception average of 15.1, third-best on the team. He was also leading the team in various stats before his injury, including reception touchdowns.
It's a shame he only had 11 games to show off in, as he was easily on pace for 1,000 yards as a rookie. Had his rate of success continued, he would've had nearly 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season and would've made the Offensive Rookie of the Year award all that much more interesting. There's no denying that Dell and C.J. Stroud benefited from one another, but with the arrival of Stefon Diggs and the need to see if Nico Collins can be a real number-one guy, Dell shouldn't expect the same rate of success in 2024.
He'll still get his reps, but those reps won't be as bountiful. After all, the Texans have two expiring contracts in Collins and Diggs, and the team has to figure out which one, if either deserves a new deal for 2025. So they're going to get a lot of the reps.