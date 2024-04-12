Ranking the Houston Texans 5 wide receivers
The Houston Texans have a deep receiver corps but who is the true number one?
By Chad Porto
5. Robert Woods
Despite Stefon Diggs coming in at 30 years old, he's not the oldest of the top receivers. That's Robert Woods, former Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams. Woods, like Digs, spent years in Buffalo before moving on, with Woods going to the Rams and having his best years as a pro. After a stopover with the Tennessee Titans, Woods ended up in Houston.
He didn't have a great season in his first and so far only season with the Texans, though he did start 11 games and had 75 targets. It was clear though that as the season moved on, Woods was the fourth or fifth option every game behind Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, and even at times Noah Brown.
It's why Woods finished with just 426 yards on the year, the lowest of his career. Yet, Wwoods still found action because he was a fantastic route runner and a good blocker, things the Texans needed in 2023. The Texans are likely to bring him back this season, only due to the fact there's no reason not to.
The Texans need a veteran presence who isn't known for burning bridges and the team doesn't need to free up any cap space. So he'll likely come back but it's not expected to be in a role where he'll get a lot of action.