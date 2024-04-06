Ranking Texans last 10 first-round draft picks
2. DeAndre Hopkins (27th overall in 2013)
The 2013 NFL Draft is notoriously looked at as one of the worst drafts of all-time. It was so bad that the Texans might have gotten the best player in the draft despite holding the 27th pick of the first round where they took DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins went on to spend seven years in Houston and had 1,000-yard campaigns in five of those seven years. He finished his Texans career with over 8,600 yards 54 touchdowns and was controversially traded to the Arizona Cardinals following the 2019 season.
Hopkins signed with the Tennessee Titans in the 2023 offseason and had over 1,000 yards receiving during his first year in Nashville, proving he still has plenty remaining in the tank. Hopkins typically would have been considered the top first-round pick for the Texans but the past year changed that.
1. C.J. Stroud (2nd overall in 2023)
Say what you want about if it's premature to put C.J. Stroud in the top spot or not you can't argue that he's turned the Texans franchise around completely in just one year. The Texans traded Deshaun Watson in the 2022 offseason, went 3-13-1, and just missed out on having the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Turns out, this ended up working out in Houston's favor. The Panthers took Bryce Young with the first pick, giving the Texans the right to take Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, who instantly proved that he had what it took to be a franchise quarterback.
Stroud threw for over 4,100 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions in 15 starts. Stroud's efforts helped lead the Texans to a division title and a playoff win, something that seemed impossible when Watson was traded away two years ago.
While Stroud could regress in his second year and beyond, it's hard to argue how much of an impact he's had on the Texans just one year into his career. That's why he gets the top spot here.