Ranking Texans last 10 first-round draft picks
4. Jadeveon Clowney (1st overall in 2014)
The Texans owned the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and with no sure thing at quarterback that year, they went with Jadeveon Clowney number one overall. Clowney isn't grouped in with the all-time great number one picks nor should he be. He largely rose to the top of the draft board because of a massive hit he had on a player in his bowl game.
While Clowney wasn't necessarily number one overall worthy, he's continued to play at a high level in the league. After five years with the Texans, Clowney has spent time with five different teams and hasn't been with any of those teams for more than two years. He's coming off a 9.5-sack season with the Ravens in 2023 and signed with the Panthers in the 2024 offseason.
3. Will Anderson Jr. (3rd overall in 2023)
The Texans made a bold move by trading to the third spot in the 2023 NFL Draft (despite holding the second overall pick as well) and nabbed Will Anderson Jr. As a rookie, Anderson had 45 tackles and 7.0 sacks in 15 games and finished the year as the Defensive Rookie of the Year.
It might seem premature to put Anderson this high on the list but he's already shown that he can play at a high level. To make matters better, the pick the Texans used to move up and take Anderson was courtesy of the Deshaun Watson trade so that helps bump Watson up on the list as well since he was responsible for the Texans landing Will Anderson Jr.