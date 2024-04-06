Ranking Texans last 10 first-round draft picks
8. Will Fuller (21st overall in 2016)
Normally when a team spends a first-round pick on a wide receiver, they expect that wide receiver to be a star. Will Fuller wasn't an awful wide receiver during his time with the Texans but he never had a 1,000-yard during his five years in Houston. His best year came in 2020 when he had 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns.
Fuller struggled to stay healthy throughout his career but that didn't stop the Dolphins from signing him in the 2021 offseason. Fuller appeared in just two games during that 2021 season and only had four catches for 26 yards. He has been out of the league since 2021.
7. Tytus Howard (23rd overall in 2019)
With the 23rd pick in the 2019 draft, the Texans tried to add help to their offensive line in the form of Tytus Howard. Alabama State isn't exactly an NFL factory but the Texans liked what they saw from Howard and ended up starting him in eight games during his rookie season. Howard split time between left guard and right tackle during the 2019 season and did okay.
Since then, Howard has spent time at both guard spots and right tackle and put together a respectable year in 2022. He took a step back in 2023 but is under contract through 2026 so there's still time for him to become more of a positive than a negative.