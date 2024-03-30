Ranking Texans biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade
4. Justin Reid
A third-round pick by the Texans in 2018, Justin Reid was a solid contributor in the Texans secondary during his four years in Houston. He had seven interceptions during those four years and was usually good for roughly 70 or 80 tackles each year.
In 2022, Reid signed with the Kansas City Chiefs where he made an immediate impact in their secondary. In two years with the Chiefs, Reid has won two Super Bowls and has been a key contributor in both of those Super Bowl runs. A third-round pick being considered a draft gem might seem like a reach to some but Reid winning two Super Bowls and playing a role in both wins earns him a spot on this list.
3. Nico Collins
A third-round pick out of Michigan in 2021, one could argue that it took Nico Collins a few years to figure things out in the NFL. Another could argue that he didn't have the best quarterbacks throwing to him during his first two years.
Once Collins finally had a good quarterback, we saw what kind of player the former Michigan Wolverine can be. He put up 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2023 season, proving that he can be a lethal weapon if given the right person slinging the rock to him.
While we only saw one year of dominance from Collins, a third-round pick breaking onto the scene in year three feels like enough to include him on this list. Texans fans are excited to see what he does in year four!