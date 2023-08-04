Ranking the Houston Texans QBs in the AFC South in 2023
When I decided to take on this ranking, I wanted to list the teams by their quarterback room, not just the starter or perceived starter, such is the case with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. How does each team's starter stack up against each other but also how is their depth at the position?
Lots of teams have solid starting quarterbacks but very few have good depth behind them. While the starting quarterback carries the most weight, I think it's important to weigh the entire position. How would the Texans fare, if Stroud is named the starting quarterback but goes down with an injury? Would Davis Mills or Case Keenum step in without a noticeable drop-off?
I think this is a legitimate question for the Texans but for other teams, like the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs, the drop-off is obvious, but can those teams continue to win even if their star quarterback is out? In the case of the Chiefs, Chad Henne proved a very capable backup; however, he's retired and now the team would have to turn to Blaine Gabbert. The Bills had Keenum as last year's backup, which is a good option, if necessary, but he's now in Houston.
The AFC South isn't exactly the cream of the crop when it comes to the quarterback position in the AFC. The other three divisions showcase talents like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Aaron Rodgers.
For the Houston Texans, we'll have to wait and see but they may have some of the best depth of any of the AFC South teams, as far as their quarterback room goes. Their two backup options (assuming Stroud is the starter) are Keenum and Mills. Let's get into the rankings though, before I start talking about the Texans QBs.