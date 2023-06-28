Ranking the Houston Texans' chances of winning against non-division opponents in the 2023-2024 NFL season
By Brett Hawn
4. Week 16 vs Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson got the best of his former team in their first matchup last season. This year features Watson's first game back in Houston, however, and it could be a different story.
Watson looked extremely rusty in 2022-2023. Being suspended for the beginning portion of the campaign certainly didn’t help matters and he was never truly able to find his groove as the season went along.
Whether that is the primary cause for his decline or there is evidence to suggest it’ll continue is still very much up in the air. One factor remains, however, the Browns' formidable defense.
While that will certainly be a tough obstacle to overcome, I do expect the Texans to remain surprisingly competitive in this one, especially if the Browns find themselves in a position for a playoff spot. Week 16 represents an optimal time for contending teams to provide starters much-needed rest.
Either way, I do believe this game will live up to the headlines with former quarterback Deshaun Watson motivated to get back at his old team. However, the Texans will certainly not make it easy on him.