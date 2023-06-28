Ranking the Houston Texans' chances of winning against non-division opponents in the 2023-2024 NFL season
By Brett Hawn
6. Week 8 @ Carolina Panthers
C.J. Stroud goes up against the only quarterback taken before him in the draft; his friend Bryce Young. While both teams have young field generals, the Panthers' offense contains much more established veteran talent. Despite this, don’t discount the Houston Texans and their ability to win this matchup.
Out of all the games we have covered thus far, I strongly feel that this is the most winnable one. Both young teams are eager to prove themselves and I fully expect this game to be a close one and come down to a final possession.
There will be challenges with this game being on the road in Carolina, but I don’t expect that to be much of a hindrance here. Expect the Texans to remain competitive in what will be a storybook matchup for the 2023 first and second-overall selections.