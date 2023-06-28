Ranking the Houston Texans' chances of winning against non-division opponents in the 2023-2024 NFL season
By Brett Hawn
7. Week 13 vs Denver Broncos
Good news for the Houston Texans, they get to play the Denver Broncos sans their opponent's greatest weapon: their home-field advantage. Without the altitude concerns, the Texans' defense should be able to contain Russell Wilson's league-worst attack from last season. That is if the offensive side of the ball does not see notable improvements.
With the jury still out on a full-blown decline from the veteran signal-caller, there is little denying that last year’s input was highly concerning for the multiple-time Pro Bowler. Additionally, a new scheme implemented by respected head coach Sean Payton is thought to have a positive effect on Wilson and the Broncos' offense.
Simply put, if Denver's offense looks anything like it did last year, it starts and ends with the signal caller. If the Texans get 2022 Russell Wilson, this is a very winnable game even against a formidable defense. Any semblance of old and Houston has an uphill battle to face at home against a potentially resurgent squad.