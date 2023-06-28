Ranking the Houston Texans' chances of winning against non-division opponents in the 2023-2024 NFL season
By Brett Hawn
10. Week 14 @ New York Jets
The Houston Texans should be much more comfortable by the time their matchup with the New York Jets rolls around. Still, the Jets' imposing defense from last season may have been enough to topple the Texans even with Zach Wilson leading the offense. Now, though, Houston has to face that same defense but also try to contain future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers on the other side of the ball.
On paper, these New York Jets are not only going to be one of the more formidable teams in the AFC East but in the entire conference. Time will tell where both teams will be in the standings by this point but on paper, the New York Jets have the better team on both sides of the ball.
While I fully expect this Houston Texans team to show resilience and grit at this point of the season, I do not think it will be enough to overcome one of the league’s finest teams down the stretch. This will be a tough watch for Texans fans but if they can go toe to toe with a playoff contender, it’ll serve as a positive indicator of the team’s future outlook beyond next season.