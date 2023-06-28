Ranking the Houston Texans' chances of winning against non-division opponents in the 2023-2024 NFL season
By Brett Hawn
11. Week 1 @ Baltimore Ravens
With the ink still drying on Lamar Jackson's new deal, the Baltimore Ravens now enter a new season without extension concerns looming. The Ravens should be right back to title contention with Jackson settled into a familiar role and a new contract now lining his pockets.
Baltimore also worked to revamp the offense around their franchise quarterback. With the signing of Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency and the addition of Zay Flowers via the NFL Draft, Jackson may just have the best-receiving corps that he has had thus far in his NFL career. Add in incumbent pass-catching tight end Mark Andrews and you have one of the league’s deepest skill position groups on paper.
A new attack, home-field advantage, and a Week 1 matchup against an extremely green team mean that the Ravens hold the upper hand in this contest. It’ll be a hard game for the Texans to emerge victorious, especially in the first regular season game with a revamped roster and new coaching staff.