Ranking the Houston Texans' chances of winning against non-division opponents in the 2023-2024 NFL season
By Brett Hawn
1. Week 5 @ Atlanta Falcons
Another battle of the young quarterbacks this time on the road, C.J. Stroud vs. Desmond Ridder should serve to be an intriguing week five matchup, especially considering the state of both teams.
While the Atlanta Falcons project to hold better offensive skill position players on paper, both teams have made significant strides to improve their defensive units, especially along the defensive line.
The key for this game is going to be which defense comes out the strongest. Each unit has a lot to prove after a disappointing 2022 season and the victor will ultimately be decided on which unit showcases the most positives.
Similar to the Tampa Bay matchup we recently discussed, this is a very winnable matchup for the Houston Texans and I fully expect it to be a well-balanced and competitive game.
In terms of the final result, it can truly go either way.