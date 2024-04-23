Ranking and grading the Houston Texans uniform variants from least impressive to most impressive
The Houston Texans unveiled their newest uniforms for the 2024 season, but how do they rank against one another.
By Chad Porto
No. 1 - The Alternative Reds
The red alternates are by far my favorite designs. The blue and home designs have the same jersey design, while the white and red ones share another. This is most obvious on the shoulders, where it looks to have a Toro's horn wrapping around that portion of the jersey. That's something else I wish was more uniform with all four of the variants.
The red just pops, however. Red isn't a very common look among NFL teams, and so to see more of it is great. One could argue that teams like the Arizona Cardinals make us want to see less of the red jerseys but paired with this deep blue, the red really pops like nothing else we've seen in the NFL today.
The helmet's logo is also top notch, with the Toros horn taking the place of the Texans bull symbol that we've seen for over two decades. It's a great switch-up and helps make the red uniforms feel so much more imposing.
Yet, the gripe I have with these is again the single-color look of the jerseys and pants. The same red color gives it an odd pajama-like look that is hard to not notice. It doesn't make these bad by any means, these are fantastic, but if I were doing these, I would have either done that light blue we saw on the prior helmets or the blue from the all-blue alts we saw previously.
Still, A-tier level design work here. The Texans should be proud of how fresh these look as a whole