Ranking and grading the Houston Texans uniform variants from least impressive to most impressive
The Houston Texans unveiled their newest uniforms for the 2024 season, but how do they rank against one another.
By Chad Porto
No.3 - The Standard Homes
The standard home designs are pretty in line with what we've seen for the last two decades, albeit with some different aspects. The new home color scheme is closer to the original than the new home aways, with it being a far more obvious, but deeper shade of blue. The dark blue has been the backbone of the Houston Texans' color palette for decades. Keeping it once again connects the old and the new, bringing together ears.
The style of the uniform matches that of the new away uniforms, with that sleek new lettering and fantastic stylized number design.
The white pants were a great touch, as you'll see as move on to the new alternates, it's nice to break up the colors some. The white pants still have the blue and red of the Texans logo, but it looks to be a two-color stripe on the side of their thighs. Highlighted by the Texans logo at the top, serving as almost an exclamation point.
It was a wise move to keep most of the iconic look of the prior uniforms that the Texans used, as it keeps the tradition alive while embracing the future.