Ranking and grading the Houston Texans uniform variants from least impressive to most impressive
The Houston Texans unveiled their newest uniforms for the 2024 season, but how do they rank against one another.
By Chad Porto
No. 4 - The Standard Aways
The Houston Texans' away uniforms are arguably the most simple and basic of them all. The colors are different than what we've seen before, with a white jersey and a darker color for the pants and helmets. In the past, it used to be a deep, dark blue, but now it appears as though the new color scheme is closer to black, giving it a look to that of the Chicago Bears.
The color isn't something I'm too excited about but the jersey's design is crisp and new. The numbers are sharp and sleek and the text stands out against the white backdrop of the uniforms. The helemets have a fantastic logo and have had it since its inception, maintaining it was the right call.
While we want to see some more unique designs with the franchise's uniforms, having alternates embrace an alternate logo on the helmet is the way to go, that way the more standard uniforms can still rock and maintain the identity that's been developed and cultivated since 2002.
What makes these the least impressive is the simple color scheme, however, and the lack of anything flashy. While these are necessary in a sense, because they connect the fandom to the beginning of the franchise, that doesn't mean they match the stellar look of the new designs.