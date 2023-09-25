4 quick reactions to the Houston Texans massive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars
2 of 3
C.J. Stroud with another terrific performance
C.J. Stroud is making a case so far for NFL Rookie of the Year. I know we are only three games into the season but he's looking like the real deal. He threw an interception in Week One and hasn't thrown one since. Stroud has been delivering and the Texans are looking like geniuses for selecting him with the second overall pick.
Stroud completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 280 yards, with two touchdowns. He aslo added 14 yards rushing on three carries. On the season he's completed 64.5 percent of his passes, for 906 yards and four touchdowns. He's averaging over 300 passing yards per game and has looked like anything but a rookie.