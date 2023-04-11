Quarterback Pro Days: Anthony Richardson keeps impressing
Could we see a dark house Quarterback in the top 3?
The Texans look to compete and complete there amazing offseason with an excellent draft class. The Texans have been rumored to add a face of the franchise quarterback in the first round. They've been rumored to be interested in Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Young and Stroud have been the top two quarterbacks talked about all draft but the guy who's been turning heads is Florida Gator Quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson started turning heads after his record-breaking NFL Combine numbers, where he set records in the vertical jump (40.5 inches) and broad jump (10'9) for quarterbacks. He then put up an impressive 4.44 40-yard dash which was fourth all-time for QBs behind Michael Vick, Robert Griffin III, and Reggie McNeal.
Anthony Richardson shows off incredible arm at Pro Day
The biggest question scouts had about Richardson was his accuracy. Many scouts believed he wasn't a consistently accurate passer. His pro day proved them all wrong when he made many accurate throws on the run, and smoothly in the pocket. He was making many deep accurate throws as well.
ESPN's draft analyst Todd McShay, compared Richardson to Josh Allen because he's got size and athleticism, combined with a nice deep ball. He was consistently hitting throws at 60-70 yards. He even overthrew one of his receivers who was 70 yards downfield! If you think that's impressive he showed he had a better arm than Kentucky's Will Levis by heaving a ball high enough that it hit the ceiling of the Gators' indoor facility.
McShay then went on to say that every pass comes clean out of his hand like a golfer with a clean stroke who consistently drives the ball over 300 yards. He's a young guy with only one year of starting experience but if you stay patient with him, he'll produce.
Let's not forget Richardson and Dameon Pierce played together at Florida. He played only a few snaps with Pierce during his freshman year but those little things can make a big difference, such as the Burrow-Chase connection. Yes, they played well together and that made it easier for them to become better players because they motivated each other and I think that same connection can happen with Richardson and Pierce.