QB prospects the Houston Texans could draft
The Houston Texans need for a backup QB isn't mentioned as much as it should be.
Joe Milton, Tennessee
Milton is my favorite late-round quarterback prospect, and he likely fits in with most of the league. However, he won't go as early as Pratt or Travis will. If the Texans view other positions as a higher priority, they may feel like they can wait and draft Milton later on. Milton is a very raw prospect, as his deep ball may not be as refined as the other rocket arm quarterback in this draft, but he has some traits that you just can't pass up on, including his arm talent. Arm talent you can't teach like you can accuracy, which makes him an intriguing developmental prospect for a team that doesn't need a day-one starter.
Milton is another six-year college quarterback, seeing three years with Michigan before transferring to Tennessee for the final three years. Like Travis, Milton didn't see tons of starting time until later in his career, starting 12 games in 2023. He totaled 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 64.7 completion percentage.
Milton is a candidate to stay on the practice squad for the 2024 season before competing for a backup job next year. Milton can be a serviceable backup, it just may take a little more time than it would Pratt or Travis. And with Stroud at the helm, they can wait for Milton.