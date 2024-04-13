QB prospects the Houston Texans could draft
The Houston Texans need for a backup QB isn't mentioned as much as it should be.
Jordan Travis, FSU
Travis had his 2023 season cut short by a season-ending leg injury, which may have affected his draft stock a little bit. Nevertheless, Travis was a very productive QB in his six seasons of college ball. The 23-year-old totaled 8,715 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions in three seasons as a starter. Travis was a late bloomer, sitting the first three years between Louisville and FSU, finally becoming a starter in 2021. Travis is likely a late-day three pick, hearing his name called between rounds five and six, depending on what team values him the most. In a draft full of elite quarterback prospects, that may push Travis down further than he'd go in other years, but a team that drafts him is getting a very talented quarterback.
Travis had his walking boot removed before the scouting combine in February, and should be fully cleared by the draft, as Ian Rapoport reported. Travis may not be a sure lock to take Davis Mills' job this year, but a year of developing should help before he's solidified as the QB2 next year. The threat of his arm and his rushing ability make him an intriguing prospect for Houston.