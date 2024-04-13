QB prospects the Houston Texans could draft
The Houston Texans' need for a backup quarterback isn't mentioned as much as it should be. Davis Mills and Case Keenum are entering the final years of their contracts. And after this year, Stroud may not need a veteran in his ear. Houston has the opportunity to trade one of them between now and the start of the season if they do elect to draft one, and can recoup a draft pick that they've traded away. How much of a need is it, though?
Mills became a starter for a portion of his rookie and second seasons in the league and never showed the team that he could become a valuable starter for Houston. Last year, Mills served as the QB2 behind Stroud, but in the season-finale, saw emergency quarterback Case Keenum get the start instead. So how much do they truly value Mills if they need to start him this season? Probably not much at all, meaning a draft pick being devoted to a quarterback is growing more likely as we near closer to the draft.
Day three of this class has some value at quarterback, as prospects like Michael Pratt and Jordan Travis are expected to go early on Saturday. Both can push Mills out of a roster spot during training camp/preseason and will be successful QB2's in Houston. As they devote more money to veterans like Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter now, and CJ Stroud in the future, finding cheap backups at quarterback is the way they're going to have to operate moving forward. Let's take a look at some quarterbacks that could fit into their system.