Proposed Texans-49ers trade idea is a no-brainer for Houston
This would be fun!
The Houston Texans have an exciting offseason ahead of them and they have the cap space and the draft picks to make some more magic happen. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report proposed a trade where the Texans send their first and third-round picks to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Brandon Aiyuk. This would make a lot of sense for both sides.
The Texans had a lot of young talent emerge for them in 2024 but just imagine how much better C.J. Stroud and the rest of that offense could be with someone like Aiyuk in the fold. He'd join a receiving corp of Nico Collins and Tank Dell, which would be a lethal trio.
As for the Niners, this deal would help them shed some much-needed cap space, as Aiyuk is a $14 million cap hit. The 49ers are currently $5 million under the cap.
Texans trading for Brandon Aiyuk would be a dream come true
As far as trading draft picks, the Texans would still have their second-round pick to add some early talent and could even trade down if they wanted to potentially acquire more. This is a team that showed that as young as they are, they don't need a ton of help.
The good news too is that the Texans have over $67 million to play with in free agency, which can help them bring in some solid players. They'd also need to use that money to extend Aiyuk but it'd be well worth if considering the talent he possesses.