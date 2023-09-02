Game-by-game predictions for the 2023 Houston Texans after preseason
Week 14: Houston Texans at New York Jets - Sunday, 12/10
The New York Jets are a good team and will field one of the best defenses in the NFL. With Aaron Rodgers behind center, they'll be a solid offensive team as well and will be one of the toughest teams in the league. I expect the Jets to battle it out with the Bills all season for the AFC East title and make a run in the playoffs. I don't see a path for a Texans win here. Jets 27 - 13
Week 15: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, 12/17
I'm not sold on the Tennessee Titans in 2023 and don't think they'll be that good. At best, they are a middle-of-the-pack team, even adding Hopkins this offseason. He makes them better but doesn't move the needle that much for me. At best, Tannehill is an average quarterback, not capable of carrying a team on his back consistently and Henry isn't getting younger. He has a ton of miles on those legs and will begin to slow down. That said, I think they do win this one against the Texans but don't worry, Houston will get their revenge in a couple of weeks. Titans 21 -20
Week 16: Houston Texans vs Cleveland Browns - Sunday, 12/24
This is another team that is up in the air for me. I don't know how good or bad Deshaun Watson will be and he hasn't looked very good in preseason but the Browns have a talented roster. I know fans will want to have that chip on their shoulder and see Watson lose but the players don't care about all that. Most of the players were not on the roster when Watson was starting there. I'm sorry Texans fans but I'm going Browns here. Browns 23 - 17