Game-by-game predictions for the 2023 Houston Texans after preseason
Week 11: Houston Texans vs Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, 11/19
The Texans get back in the win column against the Arizona Cardinals. I think the Cardinals might be one of the worst teams in the league and vying for the number one pick in the 2024 NL Draft. Kyler Murray will be back on the field by this point in the season, but it won't matter. They just don't have much to offer in terms of offensive weapons and their defense won't be good either. Texans 31 - 14
Week 12: Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, 11/26
Round two with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the result will be the same. I do think Houston makes this one a better, closer game. Stroud will have a lot more experience and understanding of the offense, as well as doing better reading defenses. At least that is the hope. As the season goes, he should get better and the Texans as a team. At the end of the day, the Jaguars are still the better team in 2023 and sweep the Texans. Jaguars 27 - 23
Week 13: Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos - Sunday, 12/03
The Broncos are hard to read, Last season they were not good and Russell Wilson was terrible. Sean Payton comes into the picture now but will he be able to resurrect Wilson's career? The Broncos have some talent on their roster but that didn't reflect in the wins last season. Will simply hiring Payton as the head coach change that? Maybe but I still have the Texans winning. Texans 23 - 21