Game-by-game predictions for the 2023 Houston Texans after preseason
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers - Sunday, 10/29
The Carolina Panthers are essentially in a rebuild as well. The Panthers Bryce Young and Houston's C.J. Stroud will forever be compared since they were the first two picks in the NFL draft. Fair or not, that's how fans will look at it. The Panthers have some pieces of the puzzle in place, but I think the Texans might be further along in terms of talent. I like the Texans to win this one. Texans 24 - 17
Week 9: Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sunday, 11/05
Tampa recently announced that Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers. I'm not sure he'll be the starting quarterback by the time the Texans see them in Week Nine but regardless of who the quarterback is, I think Houston can win this game. The Bucs still have one of the best duos at wide receiver with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but they don't have much else beyond that. Houston's secondary will be one of their biggest strengths too, so Houston wins this one as well and their first back-to-back wins of the 2023 season. Texans 23 - 16
Week 10: Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, 11/12
Unfortunately, the winning streak stops here. Houston is not ready for the Cincinnati Bengals yet. I hope they can be competitive in this game but it will be one of their toughest matchups all season. The Texans' secondary will be good this season but even the best secondaries have a hard time corralling the Bengals' passing attack. If the Texans can get to Joe Burrow, they might be able to stay in the game but the Bengals take this one. Bengals 27 - 17