Game-by-game predictions for the 2023 Houston Texans after preseason
Week 4: Houston Texans vs Pittsburgh Steelers - Sunday, 10/01
The Steelers looked great in the preseason games and Kenny Pickett looks to have established a winning connection with George Pickens. Pittsburgh usually brings great defense as well and T.J. Watt is going to be a problem for the Texans offensive line. I want the Texans for the upset here but I'm afraid it won't happen. Steelers 31 - 17
Week 5: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons - Sunday, 10/08
This is a winnable game for the Texans. The Falcons have the best player from the 2023 NFL Draft in Bijan Robinson, with a solid up-and-coming talent in wide receiver Drake London. But I'm not confident in their young quarterback Desmond Ridder. Their defense is suspect as well and the Texans can take advantage of that and put up some points this week. Texans 28 - 10
Week 6: Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints - Sunday, 10/15
Not much has been talked about with the Saints this year but I think this team is going to be one of the top teams in the NFC. If you're a Derek Carr fan or not, he's better than any option the Saints have had since Drew Brees retired. I think the Texans' defense will keep Houston alive in this game but in the end, the Texans just don't have the firepower on offense to score enough against the Saints' defense. Saints 21 - 13