Predicting the AFC South just ahead of the June 1 cut day
By Chad Porto
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars did everything they could to improve their secondary this offseason. They signed guys like Ronald Darby from the Baltimore Ravens and Darnell Savage from the Green Bay Packers. Moves that will help the Jaguars be better on defense. They didn't just focus on defense this off-season, as they've also addressed positions like the offensive line. Some of the big moves involved extending Ezra Cleveland and Blake Hance and signing Mitch Morse to help stabilize the offensive line. They even added former Pro Bowl quarterback Mac Jones to backup Trevor Lawerence.
The Jaguars didn't lose too much of their roster, but they won't be as explosive on offense. They said goodbye to wide receiver Calvin Riddley to a division rival, while also having to cut another pass-catcher Zay Jones. To help offset the losses they did add Brian Thomas Jr. in the NFL Draft, so it's not like they aren't giving Lawerence the best possible receivers group they can.
It's still an underwhelming receiver group but it may be as good as the 2023 crew.
The biggest addition this offseason is probably Arik Armstead. His arrival should help their defense as a whole, but as far as acquisitions, they didn't make one single one that would make you think that they're significantly better than they were in 2023. The Jags did make a few moves that should significantly help them. So the 2024 roster may be better than the one that fell apart down the stretch in 2023, ultimately costing them the AFC South title.
They're a good squad, and they got better, it's just hard to say that their moves got them to be better than the Houston Texans.