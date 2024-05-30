Predicting the AFC South just ahead of the June 1 cut day
By Chad Porto
3. Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are largely returning the same team from 2023, with one of their biggest departures arguably being Zach Moss. The other biggest departure will come up soon enough. The Colts, with relatively the same roster in 2023, went 9-8 on a season where they weren't expected to be a winning team. They went 6-3 over their last 9 games and pushed the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans to the brink.
On paper, they aren't to be messed with. At least, that's what we would be saying if they didn't lose their biggest name of the offseason; Gardner Minshew. Minshew led the Colts to that 9-8 record from last year and ended up being named a Pro Bowler along the way. The Colts opted to part ways with the mustached-miracle-machine however, because they still have former first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson on their roster.
Richardson looked fine, playing in just four games in his rookie season, before suffering a season-ending injury. Now, the Colts are going to hope that Richardson can replicate the success of Minshew, A major task if there was ever one. We don't know if Richardson can do that, and because he's still such a question mark, third place is the highest we can place the Colts.