PFF couldn't have been more wrong about the Texans this time last year
To quote Nelson Muntz, "HA HA!"
Just one day after the 2023 NFL Draft wrapped up, Max Chadwick of PFF put together a way-too-early mock draft for the 2024 draft. Now, it's worth noting that mock drafts are called mock drafts for a reason and they're normally just done for fun and clicks.
That being said, we also have the right to laugh at any picks someone predicts. Chadwick got it very, very wrong when he put together his way-too-early 2024 mock a year ago.
The first pick in his mock draft was the Arizona Cardinals selecting Caleb Williams. You're probably wondering why I'm pointing out this pick considering that Williams did indeed go first, only to the Chicago Bears. Well, I'm bringing up this selection because the Cardinals were picking first due to the Texans being considered the worst team in the league and Arizona owning their first-rounder after a trade for Will Anderson Jr. in the 2023 draft.
"By trading the third overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Texans, the Cardinals obtained Houston’s first-round pick in 2024. If the Texans end up as the worst team in the league like the oddsmakers predict, that trade could have landed Arizona one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory."- Max Chadwick
PFF mock draft had Texans being the worst team in the league in 2024
A lot of mock drafts figure out their draft order based on odds for the following season so they weren't the only ones who doubted Houston in 2023. It wasn't crazy to think that the Texans would indeed be lousy due to their rough 2021 and 2022 campaigns and they were entering the 2023 season with a first-year head coach and a rookie quarterback.
Well, we know how things turned out. The Texans shocked the world by winning the AFC South and winning a playoff game. Now they're looked at as Super Bowl contenders, which would have been laughable if you had told Texans fans and the rest of the NFL that a year ago.
It just goes to show you how much things can change in a year. The Houston Texans proved not just PFF and other mock drafts wrong this time last year but most people around the league. Let's hope they keep building on that.