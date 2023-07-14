PFF lists 3 players the Houston Texans should build around
PFF recently published an article listing three players from every NFL franchise the respective teams should continue to build around. I can't say that I completely agree with the three players they listed for the Houston Texans.
The Houston Texans are in year one of their rebuild under new head coach, DeMeco Ryans. So far, he and the team have done a good job adding talent to this roster and establishing a solid foundation they can build on.
PFF recently published an article identifying three Texans players the team should continue to build upon and add talent around them. While I do agree with two of the three, there is one I would remove from this list and add a different player. Here is PPF's list of the three players.
1. Laremy Tunsil - Offensive Tackle
2. Tytus Howard - Offensive Tackle
3. Will Anderson Jr. - Edge
When I'm identifying players for which a team can and should build around, I'm looking for talented players that can be potential stars in this league and are still young. Both Howard and Anderson fit this description; however, I think there is a better player to build around than the nearly 30-year-old Tunsil. Here is what PFF said about the three players they selected.
"While Houston is still a ways away from competing at a high level, they deserve credit for prioritizing premium positions during their rebuild and working to overhaul both trench units. Their tackle duo of Laremy Tunsil and 2019 first-round pick Tytus Howard is among the league’s best.- PFF
2022 third-overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. showed flashes during his rookie season and could have been our selection here, but Houston very quietly has a talented and deep secondary already with a solid mix of youth and veterans, many of whom offer positional flexibility. After trading up to the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, the Texans need to continue to add around Will Anderson Jr. and fortify this defensive line. The veteran presence of Jerry Hughes pairs perfectly as Anderson develops, and an interior duo of Sheldon Rankins and Maliek Collins is nothing to scoff at, but Houston will need another true difference-maker alongside Anderson if this unit is going to start causing problems for opposing quarterbacks."
I can see putting Stingley on this list but I do agree that PFF got it right by excluding him. I could also see Pitre on this list and could easily swap him out for perhaps Howard, but the tackle position is vital to the success of an offense. Tunsil is the one I would replace due largely to his age and would insert C.J. Stroud into this spot.
Regardless if you believe Stroud to be the future of the Houston Texans, the quarterback position is paramount to the success of any team and the importance of building around him can not be overstated.
Stroud needs protection and weapons, along with an efficient rushing attack. These are many of the reasons I would have gone with Stroud here. He has the potential to be a star and a franchise quarterback. The Texans must continue to build around him and give him that support.
