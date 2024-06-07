One of the Houston Texans most impressive stats from 2023 may improve this season

games won without ever trailing:



8 - SF, DAL, DET

7 - CLE, BAL

6 - BUF, GB, JAX, MIA

5 - KC, HOU, MIN

4 - LAR, CHI, DEN, LV, PHI, NYG, LAC, CIN

3 - IND, NO

2 - TB, PIT, NE, NYJ

1 - TEN, SEA, ARI, ATL

0 - WAS, CAR



*2023 regular season