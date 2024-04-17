Oddsmakers unsure how Texans will use first pick in 2024 NFL Draft
We're a week away from the start of the NFL Draft and the Houston Texans are in a very different place from where they were this time last year. A year after having the No. 2 pick in the draft, the Texans won't select until the second round, barring a trade.
As of writing this article, the Texans' first pick will be at No. 42 overall, the 10th pick in the second round. That makes it extremely difficult to predict what position the Texans will take in that spot, let alone the exact player.
Even with that being the case, oddsmakers and bettors are attempting to project the position of the Texans' first pick. Let's dive into the odds.
2024 Texans Draft Odds
There's no consensus amongst the betting odds for what position the Texans will take with their first pick. Defensive Lineman and Offensive Lineman are set as the favorites at +230 each. If you translate those odds to implied probability, there's a 60.3% chance they select someone in the trenches.
The next possibility is cornerback at +300 followed by safety at +650 and linebacker at +750.
The Texans have loaded up on the offensive side of the ball this offseason by signing for Joe Mixon and trading for star receiver, Stefon Diggs. They've already improved at edge rusher by signing Danielle Hunter, but further boosting their offensive or defensive line makes a ton of sense.
Houston could also look to help out a secondary that ranked 26th in opponent yards per pass attempt in 2023, making cornerback or safety a logical bet to place.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
