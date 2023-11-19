Is Noah Brown playing this week? (Latest injury update for Cardinals vs. Texans in NFL Week 11)
The latest injury update for Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown.
By Peter Dewey
The Houston Texans are expected to be down a key piece of their receiving corps in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Noah Brown, who has broken out the last few weeks, is not expected to play due to a knee injury. The Texans have listed Brown as questionable for Week 11.
Brown has put together two huge games in the team’s last two outings. He had six catches for 153 yards and a score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before putting up seven catches for 172 yards against Cincinnati.
Nico Collins and Robert Woods will likely pick up the slack with Brown expected to be out.
Noah Brown injury status for Week 11 game vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Texans have listed Noah Browns as questionable for Week 11 against the Cardinals.
Best Houston Texans prop bet vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 11
While bettors could consider wagering on one of the Houston receivers here, I’d rather simply back the team’s rookie quarterback in the prop market.
CJ Stroud has been on fire – playing himself into the MVP conversation – so I’d much rather back him to throw a pair of scores with the Texans rather than guessing which receiver benefits the most this week.
Stroud has multiple touchdown passes in five games this season, including a five-score game in Week 9.
If you want to bet on this CJ Stroud prop bet, you should consider doing so at Caesar’s Sportsbook! If you click the link below to sign up for an account at Caesars, you'll receive your first bet on Caesars, up to $1,000!
Sign up at Caesars now!
Noah Brown injury history
Brown missed the first nine weeks of the 2018 season on injured reserve when he was with the Dallas Cowboys.
However, the wideout has played in 13 or more games in every single season other than the 2018 campaign in his career. He’s not expected to miss much time with his current knee injury.
When is Noah Brown coming back?
Brown’s injury is only expected to keep him out for one or two weeks, which means he could return for Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars or Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.
Houston Texans next 5 opponents
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 26
- Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 3
- New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10
- Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 17
- Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 24
Houston Texans injury report
- Will Anderson Jr. – questionable, knee
- Grayland Arnold – out, calf
- Noah Brown – questionable, knee
- Jake Hansen – out, hamstring/hand
- Dylan Horton – questionable, knee
- Dameon Pierce – out, ankle
- Henry To'oTo'o – out, concussion
- Jimmie Ward – out, hamstring
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- Joey Blount – out, knee
- Trystan Colon – questionable, calf
- Emari Demercado – out, toe
- D.J. Humphries – questionable, ankle
- Jonathan Ledbetter – out, shoulder
- Zach Pascal – out, hamstring
- Kevin Strong – questionable, knee
- Zeke Turner – questionable, hamstring
- Michael Wilson – questionable, shoulder
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.